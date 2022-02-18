JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting proposals from potential partners and collaborators for the Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program (FSMIP).

“The FSMIP grant provides an opportunity to explore and research ways to improve market opportunities for food and agricultural products in the US and around the world,” said Commissioner Andy Gipson.

The purpose of the program is to assist in exploring new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products and to encourage research and innovation aimed at improving the efficiency and performance of the U.S. agricultural marketing system.

Proposals must fit into one of the four project types: agricultural product distribution (handling, storage, and distribution); cooperative development (cooperation among Federal and State agencies, producers, industry organizations, and others in the development and effectuation of research and marketing programs to improve the distribution processes); economic research to clarify marketing barriers and opportunities, including regulatory compliance costs; and agricultural product development.

Applications must be received by MDAC by 5:00 p.m. on April 15, 2022.

For additional information about this program or to obtain application guidelines, click here.