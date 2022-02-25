JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s (MDAC) Fruits and Vegetables Inspection Division hosted several inspectors from the Missouri Department of Agriculture for training in February.

“Our agency’s Bureau of Regulatory Services is our largest division, serving Mississippians in the petroleum, meat, consumer protection, weights and measures, produce safety and fruits and vegetables industries,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We were proud to host inspectors from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, and I am pleased with the training conducted by our staff.”

For three days, inspectors with the Missouri Department of Agriculture observed multiple packing, storage and distribution center inspections across the state of Mississippi.