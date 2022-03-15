JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will receive a $1,606,446 million grant for the ongoing support of seafood processors and facilities. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

These facilities are directly related to the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program, which are funded and assisted by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. There has been an emphasis placed on processing facilities and vessels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding seafood.

MDMR and MDAC will partner with an independent consulting firm and will distribute funding for the grant. The firm will assist with the application process and administration of payments to seafood processing facilities and processing vessels for costs incurred between January 27, 2020, and December 31, 2021.

Each processing facility or vessel must apply separately for funding. The application period is not yet open. Once available, program details and eligibility requirements will be posted on the MDMR website at www.dmr.ms.gov.