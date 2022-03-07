JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) announced a promotional partnership on Monday, March 4 between the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Mississippi State University (MSU).

Gipson was joined by Sid Sadler, Director of MSU’s Office of Public Affairs and Dr. Scott Boone, MSU Director of Petroleum Products.

This partnership is part of an initiative to promote universities within the state through MDAC’s Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers. Each sticker that represents the division within the Bureau of Regulatory Services will feature the school colors of the chosen university for one year.

“We’re proud to have Mississippi State University represented on our 2022 Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers,” said Gipson. “I want to encourage the public to look for our new maroon and gray colored inspection stickers at various businesses across the state.”

MDAC inspection stickers grants to fulfill fairness and equity in the marketplace. MDAC’s Bureau of Regulatory Services tested 11,431 scales and 56,314 devices found at gas stations, and obtained 1,919 samples for analysis by the State Chemical Lab in 2021.

“Mississippi State University greatly values our relationship with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and the farmers, ranchers, growers and producers both entities serve in the Mississippi agribusiness community,” said Salter. “We appreciate MDAC’s decision to feature MSU’s colors in this innovative manner.”