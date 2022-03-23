JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host a workshop for farmers market managers, staff, volunteers and board members on Tuesday, April 12.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. inside the Forestry Building at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson.

The purpose of this workshop is to provide farmers market leaders support with creating productive and effective marketing opportunities for small farmers and value-added food producers. Participants will learn strategies for managing effective markets and potential sources of grant and sponsorship opportunities.

The registration fee to attend is $15. The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 6, 2022.