MDAC to host virtual Farmers Market Manager Workshop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Mississippi State University Extension Service will host a two-day virtual farmers market manager workshop on Tuesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 8, 2021. The workshop will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day.

According to MDAC, the workshop is designed for market managers, staff, volunteers and board members to share strategies for managing a farmers market more effectively and efficiently. Designated speakers will discuss topics such as matching market management and messaging; vendor recruitment; shopper and community engagement; market day planning; food safety and signage; the certified farmers market program; and more.

To register for the workshop, go online at http://msuext.ms/mfmmw21.