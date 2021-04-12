MDAH announces new Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act website

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced it created a new website that prioritizes the repatriation of human remains and cultural items in the department’s archaeological collection.

The website features NAGPRA collections updates, policies and procedures, and links to more information about the department’s Tribal partners. An interactive map shows the status of ongoing repatriations in Mississippi counties across the state. MDAH completed its first repatriation earlier this year.

According to MDAH, the Choctaw Nation, Chickasaw Nation, and Muscogee (Creek) Nation provided images featured on the website, while the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana provided additional content.

“Our goal is to engage the public in NAGPRA and to provide information about our collections in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Meg Cook, director of archaeology collections. “The most important part is remembering that these remains are people, and their families want to see that they are reburied.”

The website will feature internship opportunities, Tribal stories, collections updates, and repatriation progress.