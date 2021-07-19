MDAH Board of Trustees approves new Preservation Fund, elects Kimberly Campbell

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 16, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) Board of Trustees approved the establishment of the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Fund.

The program was created by the Mississippi Legislature to provide funds to acquire and protect significant and endangered sites related to historic battlefields, Native American archaeology, and Civil Rights history, and to encourage tourism to these important destinations.

According to MDAH, the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Fund will award grants to defray the costs of land acquisition to protect historic properties. Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process and a one-to-one match is required. Colleges and universities, historical societies, state agencies, local governments, and 501c (3) nonprofit organizations are eligible to receive a grant through the program.

During Friday’s meeting, board members also elected Kimberly L. Campbell of Jackson to fill the unexpired term of Reuben Anderson, who retired from the MDAH board. Campbell, the State Director of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), is an attorney and former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Members of the board serve six-year terms. At its April 16 meeting, the board selected Spence Flatgard of Ridgeland to serve as its president beginning in October.