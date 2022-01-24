MDAH Board of Trustees elects Carter Burns

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) elected Historic Natchez Foundation (HNF) Executive Director Carter Burns to the Board of Trustees.

The Natchez Democrat reported the decision was made during a regular Board meeting on Friday, January 21. Next, the Mississippi State Senate must confirm his nomination.

According to the newspaper, Burns served as the HNF Executive Director for three years. He previously served as a Board member for the Mississippi Heritage Trust and currently serves on the Boards of the Mississippi Historical Society and the National Preservation Partners Network.

If confirmed, Burns will serve a term of six years.