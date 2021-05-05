MDE announces 2021 Mississippi Parent of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2021 Mississippi Parent of the Year is Aleesha Hudson, a mother of two children in the Hinds County School District (HCSD).

According to MDE, the school district nominated Hudson as an awesome mother, exceptional leader, and one who works above and beyond for the greater good of Mississippi students.

“Being an involved parent is not easy. However, the benefits outweigh the challenges. It takes an all-hands-on-deck approach because teachers and parents cannot educate children alone, and students cannot educate themselves alone. Active parenting enables our students to soar to places that will allow them to reach their full potential,” Hudson said.

Hudson’s involvement in various service-oriented activities and organizations have led to student success, including establishing an endowment and scholarship fund at Jackson State University (JSU) to benefit graduates of HCSD in 2018 and assisting students within HCSD in attending High School Day at JSU. Through her exceptional leadership skills, in February 2020 Hudson started her own nonprofit organization, Community Resource Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to enhance the lives of Hinds County residents by providing educational resources in the areas of social services, food insecurity, and scholarship funding.