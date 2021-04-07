MDE announces 2021 Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year finalists

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the finalists for the 2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.
The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community.
The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education.
The recipients will be announced Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. during a virtual ceremony.