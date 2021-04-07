MDE announces 2021 Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year finalists

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the finalists for the 2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community.

District 1 Finalist: Mark Enis, Principal Tupelo Middle School, Tupelo School District

District 2 Finalist: LaMarlon Wilson, Principal O.M. McNair Middle School, MS Achievement School District

Congressional District 3 Finalist: Alicia Conerly, Principal Monticello Elementary School, Lawrence County School District

Congressional District 4 Finalist: Mandy Lacy, Principal DeLisle Elementary School, Pass Christian School District

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education.

Congressional District 1 Finalist: Leslie Tally, Teacher, Lawhon Elementary School, Tupelo School District (2nd grade English Language Arts)

Congressional District 2 Finalist: Jason Provine, Teacher O’Bannon High School, Western Line School District (9th and 11th grade Social Studies)

Congressional District 3 Finalist: Janna Paes, Teacher Starkville High School, Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District (10th – 12th grade Social Studies)

Congressional District 4: Mason Smith, Teacher Lumberton High School, Lamar County School District (11th – 12th grade Social Studies)

The recipients will be announced Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. during a virtual ceremony.