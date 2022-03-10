JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced on Thursday the finalists for the 2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The winners will be announced April 1, during an 11:00 a.m. ceremony at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

Courtesy: MDE

Courtesy: MDE

2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists:

District 1 Finalist – Dr. Meghan Cates, Principal

Mooreville Elementary School, Lee County School District

District 2 Finalist – Dr. Terence James, Principal

Vicksburg-Warren Career & Technical Center, Vicksburg-Warren School District

District 3 Finalist – Kara Killough, Principal

Northwest Rankin Elementary, Rankin County School District

District 4 Finalist – Dr. Kiana Pendleton, Principal

Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Laurel School District

2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists:

District 1 Finalist – Rachel Jenne’

DeSoto Central Middle School, DeSoto County School District (sixth grade math)

District 2 Finalist – Meredith Jierski

Northside Elementary School, Clinton Public Schools (second grade English/Language Arts, math, science)

District 3 Finalist – Erin Fortenberry

North Pike High School, North Pike School District (10th – 12th grade science)

District 4 – Brittany Morgan

Petal High School, Petal School District (11th – 12th grade history)