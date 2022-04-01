JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 1, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year is Kara Killough, principal of Northwest Rankin Elementary School in the Rankin County School District, and the 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year is Brittany Morgan of Petal High School in the Petal School District.

The winners were announced at a program led by MDE’s Office of Teaching Leading at the Jackson Convention Complex.

“I offer a heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of this year’s awards,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright said. “The winners and finalists represent the best of Mississippi’s hardworking teachers and administrators, and they all deserve recognition for their leadership and dedication to helping students excel.”

The annual Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The recipient receives a $5,000 stipend and shares expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The annual Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state who inspire students, demonstrate leadership both inside and outside the classroom and serve as active members of the community. The award recipient also receives a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and activities. Morgan will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.