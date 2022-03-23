JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2022 Mississippi Parent of the Year is Tara Denevan, a mother of two students in the Oxford School District.
Denevan was nominated by the school district and is described as an amazing overcomer, innovator and a strong supporter of education for all students and teachers.
Denevan’s participation in various service-oriented activities and organizations have led to student success. Serving as fundraising chair in 2017-2018, she led a team of parents with ticket sales of $55,000. A portion of the proceeds were used to purchase STEM bins for all classrooms for Bramlett Elementary.
Other Parent of the Year finalists for 2022 are as follows:
- Congressional District 2 finalist is Shequite Johnson, who was nominated by the Sunflower County School District for strong leadership, dependability, love and making a difference in the lives of all. She has four children, including two currently in the district.
- Congressional District 3 finalist is Juliana Adams, who was nominated by Brookhaven School District for having a servant’s heart, giving her love to all, and being a true leader for the district and community. She has three children currently in the district.
- Congressional District 4 finalist is Dawn Albert, who was nominated by the Pass Christian School District for her caring and nurturing personality, dependability and hard work. She has six children, including three currently in the district.