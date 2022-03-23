JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2022 Mississippi Parent of the Year is Tara Denevan, a mother of two students in the Oxford School District.

Denevan was nominated by the school district and is described as an amazing overcomer, innovator and a strong supporter of education for all students and teachers.

Denevan’s participation in various service-oriented activities and organizations have led to student success. Serving as fundraising chair in 2017-2018, she led a team of parents with ticket sales of $55,000. A portion of the proceeds were used to purchase STEM bins for all classrooms for Bramlett Elementary.

Other Parent of the Year finalists for 2022 are as follows: