JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) named the 2023 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Caterria Payton, principal at Pascagoula High School, was named Mississippi Administrator of the Year, and Louise Smith, of Gautier Middle School, was named Mississippi Teacher of the Year. Both Payton and Smith work in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

The winners were announced at a program on Friday led by MDE’s Office of Teaching and Leading at the Jackson Convention Complex.

“Congratulations to all winners and finalists of this year’s awards,” said Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education. “These educators have made impacts in their communities and deserve accolades for demonstrating quality leadership and helping students achieve greater outcomes.”

Courtesy: MDE

The annual Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The recipient receives a $5,000 stipend and shares expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The annual Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state who inspire students, demonstrate leadership both inside and outside the classroom and serve as active members of the community. The award recipient also receives a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and activities.

Smith will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Should either the 2023 Administrator or Teacher of the Year be unable to fulfill their duties, an alternate candidate has been selected for each role. The alternate for 2023 Administrator of the Year is Serenity Luckett of Highland Elementary School in the Madison County School District, and the alternate for 2023 Teacher of the Year is Lynsey McQueen of Dawson Elementary School in Jackson Public Schools.