JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced new high-dosage tutoring services in math and English Language Arts will be available to students in grades 3-12, educators and families at 121 school districts, which includes four charter schools, at no cost.

In February, MDE officials announced plans to use $10.7 million of its American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds to purchase tutoring services from PAPER, a company that provides on-demand educational support.

To see a complete list of Mississippi school districts and charter schools that opted in as of March 9, visit Districts with High-Dosage Tutoring.

The tutoring services will be live, online and available 24/7 with a live person. Teachers and administrators will have access to real-time data through a data dashboard to assign activities, monitor student progress and schedule one-on-one or small group tutoring sessions during the school day. Parents may also schedule tutorial services for their child(ren) after school hours and on the weekend. These services will also be available for English learners and students with special needs.

ESSER III funds cover costs of the tutoring services until September 30, 2024.