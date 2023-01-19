JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will provide 25 or more new instructional math coaches over the next four years to identified K-12 schools.

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to approve a four-year contract of nearly $11 million in state-appropriated funds with Catapult Learning, LLC, to provide mathematics coaching services to selected schools.

Catapult has more than 46 years of experience supplying educational supports to schools and districts across the world. The state’s contract with the company includes an optional one-year renewal for year five.

The first group of coaches will begin working later this month at selected schools. Additional schools will be added throughout the year.

All math coaches have previous classroom and coaching experience. They will offer in-person and virtual coaching support, individualized plans of action, in-person modeling and co-teaching, classroom observations, lesson plan development, professional development and summer enrichment for administrators.