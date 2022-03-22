JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, officials with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program has extended the program’s application deadline past March 15.

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted in December 2021 to award more than $9.8 million in grant funds to five universities to cover tuition and expenses for up to 200 aspiring educators seeking a master’s degree in elementary and secondary education. Those universities are Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. The MDE is using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to cover the grants.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all 200 slots are filled or the universities can no longer accept candidates, whichever happens first. Spring 2022 college graduates interested in applying could receive pending eligibility and go on a waiting list until degree conferral. Candidates who submitted complete applications before the March 15 deadline will have priority for acceptance into the program.

Accepted applicants will receive a full scholarship, training alongside a mentor teacher, testing support, and ongoing professional development. They must commit to teach in a geographical critical shortage district serving low-income children, racial/ethnic minorities and children with disabilities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

For more MTR program information or to apply, visit mdek12.org/OTL/MTR.