One year into a nearly $11 million deal, educators say access to a 24/7 tutoring service is a positive addition to their school districts, though usage data shows just 35% of students with access have used it at least once this school year.

The Mississippi Department of Education signed a $10.7 million contract with Paper, a virtual tutoring company, in March of 2022. The tutorial services are one effort to address learning loss caused by the pandemic and are funded by federal pandemic relief dollars. Paper has numerous contracts across the country, some of which have already ended because of poor student participation. Columbus City Schools in Ohio had a usage rate of 8% when the district cut ties, as reported by Chalkbeat.

The contract required a minimum of 300 tutoring sessions a month, distributed evenly across the state’s six regional education communities. When asked if this goal was rigorous enough given the 320,000 Mississippi students grades 3-12 with access to Paper, Associate State Superintendent Marla Davis said it’s important to keep in mind that the state cannot mandate students use the service and that even if it was a low goal, it’s one that Paper has far exceeded. Students have used Paper over 2 million times this school year, with 285,000 of those uses being live one-on-one help sessions.

Paper provides 24/7 access to live tutoring through an instant messaging platform, but recently added a new feature that allows students to send voice recordings if they are not strong typists. Students are randomly matched with a tutor based on the subject they request, and can also upload essays for writing review or practice for the math state tests. The test prep, which does not involve a live tutor unless a student asks for help, accounts for 80% of the 2 million log-ons.

While more than a third of students with access have used the service at least once since the start of the school year, 18% are regular users.