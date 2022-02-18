JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will provide 15 new math coaches to 30 K-8 public schools beginning February 22, 2022.

Officials said the coaches will provide instructional support to teachers and improve student outcomes.

On February 17, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to approve $1.6 million in state appropriated funds to contract with Teaching Lab, a nationally approved provider of learning and curriculum services, to deliver mathematics coaching services to selected schools.

To see the list of selected schools visit Math Coaches.

“We’ve been anticipating adding mathematics coaches to MDE’s current effective coaching model,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “With the new coaches in place, schools and teachers will receive significant support in math instruction to help students progress even more.”

Math coaching services will be available to selected schools the remainder of the school year and in the summer until June 30. With an additional appropriation of funds, the math coaching services will continue and likely include additional coaches to serve more schools in the 2022-23 school year.