JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is providing $23 million of digital subscriptions to school districts in an effort to enhance digital learning experiences.

The State Board of Education (SBE) approved the plan in December of 2021. The subscriptions will be paid for with American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funds.

The six different subscriptions cover topics like reading fluency, problem-solving skills, virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities and more.

Find out which school districts are participating here.

Homer (K-2 English Language Arts) – Designed to improve reading fluency, increase academic vocabulary and develop independent reading skills​

Cohort 1 (started in January 2022): 37 districts

Cohort 2 (starts in July 2022): 48 districts

Total districts: 85

Total cost: $1,192,939.32

Newsela (3-12 English Language Arts) – Designed to provide content specifically for ELA​, expand content curation to support academic standards and includes instructional supports​

Cohort 1 (started in January 2022): 38 districts

Cohort 2 (starts in July 2022): 55 districts

Total districts: 93

Total cost: $3,957,975.05

Imagine Learning (K-8 Math) – Designed to build problem-solving skills, provide personalized learning and includes scaffolded instruction for all students​

Cohort 1 (started in January 2022): 35 districts

Cohort 2 (starts in July 2022): 52 districts

Total districts: 87

Total cost: $7,929,765.50

News-O-Matic (K-8 Social Studies) – Publishes daily news articles with multimedia features and provides a teacher dashboard to help track and monitor students’ progress​

Cohort 1 (started in January 2022): 41 districts

Cohort 2 (starts in July 2022): 48 districts

Total districts: 89

Total cost: $370,854.96

Discovery Education (K-6 Science) – Provides multimodal resources, aligns with academic standards and includes virtual STEM activities​

Cohort 1 (started in January 2022): 38 districts

Cohort 2 (starts in July 2022): 65 districts

Total districts: 103

Total cost: $4,665,241.11

Gale (7-12 Science) – Includes interactive labs for biology, chemistry, and human anatomy; provides Lexile-level articles and includes multimedia content​

Cohort 1 (started in January 2022): 38 districts

Cohort 2 (starts in July 2022): 51 districts

Total districts: 89

Total cost: $4,990,965.93

Total: $23,107,741.87