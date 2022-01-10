MDE releases 2020-2021 state education report

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the 2020-2021 Superintendent’s Annual Report.

The report highlights the following:

Graduation rate: 87%

Graduation rate for students with disabilities: 55.4%

Dropout rate: 8.8%

Student participation in statewide assessment: 97%

Advanced Placement passing rate: 37.4%

Students who completed career and technical education courses: 36% increase from 2015

Computer devices secured for students: 400,000

Lessons filmed on the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Classroom TV channel: 260

Students enrolled in Early Learning Collaboratives: 3,000

Educational coaches: 112

2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools: 4

Additionally, student proficiency in English Language Arts (ELA) dropped to 34.9% and 25.1% in math.

“As we continue to combat the pandemic, plans are underway to offer additional resources to teachers and students and ensure academic gains are achieved,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright.

The full report can be viewed here.