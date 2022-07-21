JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment Update for the 2021-22 school year. The update showed the majority of pre-K and kindergarten students made gains over the course of the school year, but they fell short of pre-pandemic achievement levels.

Pre-K and kindergarteners take a Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in the fall and spring of each school year. In fall 2021, 31.8% of students scored kindergarten ready. When kindergarteners were retested in the spring 2022, 57.7% of students met the end-of-year target score.

Even though most students showed progress, MDE officials said the overall percentage of students meeting the target score decreased from 65.6% in spring 2019, when kindergarteners were last tested.

“Despite the learning disruptions caused by COVID-19, Mississippi kindergarteners still showed significant growth during the 2021-22 school year thanks to the hard work and dedication of their teachers to accelerate learning,” said Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. “Teachers will be able to use these results to inform instruction in the early grades. Schools may also implement tutorial services and extended learning services this fall.”

According to MDE, teachers use the results of the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment as an instructional baseline to tailor classroom instruction and other services for pre-K and kindergarten students.​ The assessment also measures how well pre-K programs prepare four-year-old children to be ready for kindergarten.

Parents and teachers can view the assessment results on MDE’s website.