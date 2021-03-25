MDE seeks digital learning instructional coaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) partnered with the North Mississippi Education Consortium (NMEC) to hire a team of digital learning instructional coaches and coordinators to help teachers, schools and districts effectively use educational technology and improve student outcomes statewide.

Current and former educators and educational technology specialists with K-12 classroom experience are encouraged to apply. Available positions:

State Digital Learning Instructional Coordinator (1 full-time position)

Regional Digital Learning Instructional Coordinator (4-6 full-time positions)

Digital Learning Instructional Coach (20-25 full-time or part-time positions)

All positions are available through three full- and part-time hiring options:

Educator-in-Residence grant program for current teachers (full-time or part-time positions): Teachers are hired as a digital learning instructional coach or coordinator while remaining on the payroll of their current district or state educational institution for administrative purposes. Applicants who choose this option must secure advance approval from their district superintendent or human resources representative. North Mississippi Education Consortium (NMEC) employee (full-time positions only) Contract worker with NMEC (part-time positions only)

The digital learning instructional team will help teachers, schools and districts statewide to:

Effectively use and implement technology, including devices, learning management systems, software and other web-based tools;

Plan, develop, and deliver high-quality digital instruction aligned to the Mississippi College- and Career-Readiness Standards;

Implement best practices in digital learning and instructional practices; and

Evaluate digital learning and instructional practices;

Collaborate with other coaches and MDE staff to develop professional development resources that support the continued improvement of digital learning.

For complete job descriptions and instructions to apply, click here.