MDEQ accepting applications for enHance membership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is accepting applications for for enHance, which is the agency’s environmental stewardship program, through November 1, 2021.

According to MDEQ leaders, enHance is a voluntary stewardship program that recognizes committed environmental leaders who accomplish goals beyond their standard regulatory requirements. Participating organizations make a commitment to address and achieve ongoing environmental improvements.

“enHance has successfully brought together and recognized members that go above and beyond what is required by environmental laws and regulations and are good stewards of our state’s natural resources. These members decreased their wastes, reduced their environmental impacts, and improved the quality of life in their communities. We hope that additional members will be added for the class of 2022 who share the same vision and leadership as our current members,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

Currently, there are 32 enHance members from across the state. The program is open to manufacturers, local governments, institutions and other eligible organizations who are interested in the program. Interested applicants can choose from three tiers: Leader, Steward, or Associate.