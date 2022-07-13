JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As food prices increase, Mississippians over the age of 60 can connect to services that provide socialization and nutrition.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Senior Nutrition Program aims to reduce older Mississippians’ hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition.

Through the agency’s Division of Aging and Adult Services, senior adults can access home-delivered meals and congregate meal locations across the state.

Home-delivered meals are meals provided to eligible homebound persons in their homes, and congregate meals are served in community settings such as senior centers, churches, or senior housing communities.

Services are provided in all 82 Mississippi counties. Visit Area Agencies on Aging – Mississippi Department of Human Services (ms.gov) for more information.

The agency also provides another program known as the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). MDHS provides the food to local food banks, which distribute the items to more than 500 food pantries, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters across the state.

For more information or to locate a food pantry, soup kitchen, or homeless shelter near you, visit – My Resources (ms.gov).