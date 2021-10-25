MDHS announces additional SNAP benefit for November 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leaders announced households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for November 2021.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource requirements are eligible to receive the supplement benefits. These households will receive benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based on household size.

“All households will receive an additional pandemic emergency benefits up to the maximum monthly benefit, per household,” stated Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS. “Additional benefits will enable Mississippi families to provide for their daily nutritional needs.”

SNAP households already certified to receive the maximum benefit amount for this month will not receive an additional supplement.

These supplements will be available to currently certified SNAP households on November 2. For households newly approved this month, the supplemental benefit will be available two (2) days after case approval.

To check eligibility for SNAP benefits, the SNAP pre-screening tool is accessible online.