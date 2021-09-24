MDHS announces additional SNAP benefits for October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for October 2021.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource requirements are eligible to receive the supplement benefits. Officials said the households will receive benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based on household size.

“All households will receive an additional pandemic emergency benefits up to the maximum monthly benefit, per household,” stated Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS. “Over 421,000 Mississippians will experience increased capacity to provide for their daily nutritional needs.”

SNAP households already certified to receive the maximum benefit amount for this month will not receive an additional supplement.

These supplements will be available to currently certified SNAP households on October 2.