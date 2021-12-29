MDHS finalizes audit, implements new policies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has completed an internal controls audit and implemented new policies in response.

The audit, performed by CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) LLC, assessed Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) awards and disbursements between January 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The completed audit noted deficiencies and made recommendations for MDHS to implement.

MDHS Executive Director Robert G. Anderson said all discovered deficiencies have been corrected.

In response to the audit, subgrantees are now required to submit monthly expenditure reports, participant data, general ledger data and other supporting documentation to MDHS.

MDHS has since implemented Operation Restore Trust, which leaders said establishes rehabilitation of MDHS moving forward.

CLA noted that none of the current Senior Leadership team members have previously served under the prior leadership. The Senior Leadership Team has been tasked with implementing the following values:

Integrity is modeled from the Executive Director’s office to the county offices to encompass the entire agency.

Compliance is measured by full and complete agreement of actions with federal and state regulatory and statutory guidelines.

Excellence is a constant journey as we seek to improve our efficiency and effectiveness.

The agency will also appoint a Chief Compliance Officer and implement a new compliance program. Likewise, issued a Request for Proposal for TANF subgrants and assembled a multi-agency evaluation committee to review and score the proposals.

The full audit report can be viewed here.