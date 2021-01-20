MDHS hosts series of virtual Town Hall meetings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) will be hosting a series of virtual Town Hall Meetings that will allow Mississippians the opportunity to interact with leadership throughout the agency. The meetings will be hosted primarily on Facebook Live.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m., and will include an introduction to the series, an overview of 2020, and a look at where the agency hopes to go in 2021. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions concerning the topic of the day.

Subsequent meetings will be held each Thursday at different times to broaden the opportunity for interested parties to participate. Anyone who is not able to attend the session live can view the meeting on the MDHS YouTube page or on Facebook.

The following divisions will be highlighted on the corresponding dates:

January 28 – Community Services

February 4 – Child Support Enforcement

February 11 – Economic Assistance Eligibility

February 18 – Aging and Adult Services

February 25 – Early Childhood Care and Development

March 4 – Youth Services

March 11 – Workforce Development and Partnership Management

“Our mission and our calling are to provide tangible help to all Mississippians, young and old, who need our assistance,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “As we continue to work to create a new MDHS committed to this purpose, it’s important that we hear from Mississippians what we are doing well, and in what areas we can improve.”