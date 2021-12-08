MDHS offering financial assistance for energy costs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is offering energy assistance to Mississippians through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP provides individuals with financial assistance to help manage costs related to home energy bills, energy crisis, weatherization and repair or replacement of heaters or furnaces. Households can apply for assistance for costs like natural gas, wood, electricity, liquid propane/butane gas and more.

“Many of our vulnerable Mississippians, especially the elderly, disabled and families with small children, have difficulty paying their energy bills and repairing their heating units,” said MDHS Director of Community Services Tina Ruffin.

The MDHS staff encouraged individuals to check on their elderly neighbors, family members and friends to make sure they have appropriate heating conditions.

More information about the program can be found here. Applicants must be at least 18 to apply or be an emancipated minor. Applicants without access to a computer can call the Community Action Agency or Human Resources Agency in their area. Individuals who have never submitted an applications can do so here.