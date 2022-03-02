JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is offering weatherization assistance through the Home Weatherization Program.

Low-income Mississippians are encouraged to apply. The following services are available:

  • Ceiling, wall and floor insulation
  • Energy conservation education
  • Air infiltration reduction
  • Furnace repair or replacement
  • Heating duct improvements

Priority is given to the following:

  • Seniors (60 or older)
  • People with disabilities
  • Households with children under five
  • High residential energy users
  • Households with a high energy burden

The income eligibility is 200% of the federal poverty level or lower. Applicants must be at least 18 or be an emancipated minor. Applicants can submit a pre-application through the Common Web Portal. Click here to schedule an appointment, or click here to learn about other energy assistance programs.