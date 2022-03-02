JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is offering weatherization assistance through the Home Weatherization Program.

Low-income Mississippians are encouraged to apply. The following services are available:

Ceiling, wall and floor insulation

Energy conservation education

Air infiltration reduction

Furnace repair or replacement

Heating duct improvements

Priority is given to the following:

Seniors (60 or older)

People with disabilities

Households with children under five

High residential energy users

Households with a high energy burden

The income eligibility is 200% of the federal poverty level or lower. Applicants must be at least 18 or be an emancipated minor. Applicants can submit a pre-application through the Common Web Portal. Click here to schedule an appointment, or click here to learn about other energy assistance programs.