JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is offering weatherization assistance through the Home Weatherization Program.
Low-income Mississippians are encouraged to apply. The following services are available:
- Ceiling, wall and floor insulation
- Energy conservation education
- Air infiltration reduction
- Furnace repair or replacement
- Heating duct improvements
Priority is given to the following:
- Seniors (60 or older)
- People with disabilities
- Households with children under five
- High residential energy users
- Households with a high energy burden
The income eligibility is 200% of the federal poverty level or lower. Applicants must be at least 18 or be an emancipated minor. Applicants can submit a pre-application through the Common Web Portal. Click here to schedule an appointment, or click here to learn about other energy assistance programs.