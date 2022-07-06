JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the temperatures rising in Mississippi, families could see an increase in their energy bills.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides financial assistance to eligible households for managing costs associated with:

Home energy bills

Energy crisis

Purchase, repair, or replacement of air conditioners and heaters

To be eligible for LIHEAP, an applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the state median income (approximately $27,906) to qualify for these programs.

“Rising temperatures and fuel costs are having an impact on Mississippians,” said Robert G. (Bob) Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS. “For many, LIHEAP and the Power to Care programs serve as a lifeline. Connecting these important resources to our neighbors is critical to our mission of offering Mississippians young and old tangible help today to create a lasting hope for tomorrow.”

Mississippi’s energy providers also offer resources and programs to assist their customers with bill payments. Neighbors can contact their utility company or electric cooperate for specific programs suited to their needs.

For more information or to register for utility assistance through MDHS, visit the agency’s website or call 601-359-4500.