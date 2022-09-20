JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In anticipation of the distribution of P-EBT funds to 466,000 Mississippi Children in October, several new customer service components will be in place for the 2022 distribution of P-EBT benefits to better serve P-EBT recipients.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer service chat representative will be able to help parents with these P-EBT benefits questions and concerns beginning Tuesday, September 20:

How eligibility is determined.

The amount of benefits an eligible child will receive.

Expected card issuance timeframes.

Other information about how the P-EBT program works and what to expect.

Most questions can be quickly addressed using the P-EBT chat box, which is available to parents at www.mdhs.ms.gov/pandemic-ebt-p-ebt/. Parents can also find updated 2022 P-EBT FAQs at the same link.

The P-EBT customer service center has opened with an initial 25 customer service representatives and may be contacted at 1-833-316-2423 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am. to 5:30 p.m.

The P-EBT call center will be fully staffed with 150 customer service personnel once benefits are distributed in October. No 2022 P-EBT benefits have been issued in Mississippi at this time.

Families of students in grades PreK-12 who were eligible for free or reduced price lunch under the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year will receive a $391 one-time benefit for each child enrolled in the program.

Children under age six who were members of an active SNAP case between August 2021 and July 2022 in Mississippi will receive one-time P-EBT benefits based on how many months they received SNAP benefits.

Completing an application for free or reduced-price lunch during the 2022-23 school year will not make a child eligible for 2022 P-EBT benefits.