MDHS puts $550M into state’s economy during first half of 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agency put $550,129,035 into the state’s economy during the first six months of 2021 through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to leaders, this is about a 14 percent increase over the $411,354,337 issued over the same period in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These federally-funded programs are critical to the continued growth and prosperity of our state, and we are working diligently to make sure they are provided to those who need them and qualify for them,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert Anderson. “We are a $1 billion economic contributor to Mississippi, but our commitment will always be to serve Mississippians young and old during their time of need.”