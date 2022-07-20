JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Benefit Recovery Unit reported more than $4.6 million in taxpayer dollars was recouped over the 2022 State Fiscal Year. This comes after previous investigations showed public funds were defrauded or improperly issued.

The funds were recovered from cases involving the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), SNAP, Child Care Discretionary Funding, and TANF subgrant funds in the following areas:

RESTITUTIONJuly 2021- June 2022 CHILD CARE RECOUPMENTJuly 2021 – June 2022 SNAP/TANF RECOUPMENTJuly 2021- June 2022 SUBGRANT QUESTION COSTSJuly 2021- June 2022 LIHEAP RECOUPMENTJuly 2021- June 2022 $43,776.34 $187,303.49 $4,238,497.08 $125,355.45 $23,900.54

The 2022 Fiscal Year Recovery is $4,618,812.90. MDHS officials said this amount represents an increase of approximately $1.3 million over the Fiscal Year 2021.

“MDHS will continue to enhance the monitoring of our programs” Sandra Griffith, Inspector General for MDHS said. “Through training and stringent oversight, we will make sure questioned costs are identified, recouped, or investigated if needed. We will make certain the money intended for Mississippians in need is used for the identified purpose”.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line during normal business hours at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.