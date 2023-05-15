JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials announced the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) removed the child support cooperation requirement for parents and guardians receiving child care tuition assistance through the Child Care Payment Program (CCPP).

According to MDHS officials, the agency instituted the policy change to help families access high-quality child care, assist parents in entering and remaining in the workforce, and strengthen K-12 readiness.

“Child care is essential to the future of Mississippi. Accessibility of quality child care strengthens families, enriches learning, and undergirds our workforce. This policy change is a step towards allowing parents to fully participate in the workforce and is an investment in families, communities, and the economy,” stated Bob Anderson, MDHS executive director.

CCPP provides tuition assistance to qualifying parents and guardians who need help with child care. Once approved for child care tuition assistance, parents choose a participating provider. Upon enrollment in a child care center, the MDHS Division of Early Childhood Care and Development makes payment directly to the provider on behalf of the child.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to apply for the child care payment plan voucher for their child or dependent.