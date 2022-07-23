JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agency will not be renewing its contract with attorney Brad Pigott, who was hired to represent the agency in its efforts to recover millions of dollars in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

Pigott was initially hired for a one-year term, which is set to expire on July 30, 2022. Over the course of the past year, he drafted the initial complaint and made a start at moving the litigation along. However, agency officials said on at least one occasion, Pigott made decisions about the litigation and filed pleadings without any prior dialogue with officials at MDHS.

“Although USM Athletic Foundation is not yet a party in this case, Brad Pigott issued an extensive subpoena to that entity without any prior discussion of the matter with MDHS. Attorneys represent clients, and MDHS is the client in this case. I hope I don’t need to explain that an attorney needs to remain in close communication with his client at all times. Any review of complaints filed with the Mississippi Bar will reveal that communication – or lack thereof – is at the center of many of those complaints. When it becomes apparent that the client and the lawyer are not on the same page, the client has every right to find another attorney,” Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS

Pigott was notified on Friday, July 22 that MDHS would allow his current contract to expire and would not be entering into another contract.

“Mr. Pigott was advised that he should wrap up his work by the end of the month and submit a final invoice on his current contract,” said Anderson.

MDHS officials said the agency will be retaining another attorney or another law firm to continue with the TANF litigation. They said the change in attorneys does not indicate any change in the commitment of MDHS to recover the TANF funds for taxpayers.

“We will be consulting with the Attorney General, who must approve our choice of outside counsel, and we hope to get a new attorney in place soon,” said Anderson.