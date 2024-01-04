JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that on January 5, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. the agency’s website will be undergoing significant upgrades.

During this upgrade period, web pages and search data will be populated across the interweb which could result in temporary loss of access to some pages.

To assist clients during this transitional period, MDHS officials said clients will be able to perform important tasks related to their accounts including apply for assistance, manage their account, upload SNAP, TANF, and Child Support documents, apply for Child Support, and access the Child Care Portal.

Clients and partners are invited to utilize the links below to perform these tasks:

MDHS officials expect the upgrades to be completed by the week of January 8, 2024. Once complete, the agency will announce the updates and share additional details about the new features of the website.