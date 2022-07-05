JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of July 1, correctional officers and case managers at Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) are seeing a 10% percent increase in their salaries.

“One of MDOC’s top priorities is offering quality candidates real opportunities to move up fast in both careers and pay scales,” MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said. “This substantial salary increase will help us attract people who will really invest back into our vision and goal for what MDOC will become. This is the first step of many in ramping up our recruiting efforts.”

The base salary for a corporal officer now starts at just over $36,000; for a sergeant it is over $40,000; for a captain it’s over $42,000; and for a major it starts over $47,000. In addition, benefits packages can range from about $17,000 to over $20,000 each year.

MDOC is hiring for several positions, each with different education and experience requirements. In addition to the new salaries, a retirement plan, medical, dental and vision insurance are available for full-time employees. Paid on-the-job training, vacation, and sick leave also are among the benefits.

Interested candidates should email mdocrecruitment@mdoc.state.ms.us to learn more.