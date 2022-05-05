RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 5, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) held a special service for 23 fallen officers at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Of those honored, nine were in the line of duty and 14 were active duty MDOC employees. Family members were on hand for the ceremony that highlighted the sacrifice made by their loved ones on behalf of the state.

A yellow rose was given in remembrance of each officer. The ceremony for MDOC law enforcement officers joins the National Peace Officers Memorial Day established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, whose public service includes serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, remembered the 23 and is grateful that Mississippi Corrections hasn’t lost any officers in the line of duty in recent years thanks to safety measures.