JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is currently working to put air conditioning units in every state prison.

According to officials, the air conditioning units cost the department $600,000 with funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and the Inmate Welfare Fund.

The units have been installed in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and MDOC has moved on to the Southern and Central Mississippi Correctional Facilities.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said every state prison should have running AC units by Summer 2023.