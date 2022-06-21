JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) On Wednesday, June 22, the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) will join with the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi in helping recent parolees find jobs.

“This is important to our prisoners who’ve served their time,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain, “and are ready for a new life and a new opportunity. This job fair is important to us in helping them to find placement.”

“Our role at the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and the Governor’s Job Fair Network is to ‘Help Mississippians Get Jobs,’” said Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi.

The job fair will open at 9:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, Sparkman Auditorium, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson. Job seekers are urged to bring resumes and contact information to the fair which will operate from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.