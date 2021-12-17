MDOC unveils Mobile Welding Training Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) unveiled another program to help inmates get jobs when they leave prison.

Leaders said the Mobile Welding Training Center can be used at all state correctional facilities. The 53-foot-long 18-wheeler trailer houses eight high-tech welding simulators to train inmates for careers in welding.

“Mississippi is working hard to reduce the recidivism rate,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain. “One of the main reasons inmates come back when they’re released is they have inadequate job skills. We can help them overcome this with training and that keeps our communities safer.”

Deputy Commissioner of Re-entry Programs Pedro Moreno stated, “We started our re-entry program by asking what kind of jobs do Mississippi businesses need? How much do they pay? And what’s the timeframe on the learning curve? Mississippi’s manufacturing and construction industries are doing well so MDOC is matching our vocational training with workforce needs.”

The mobile classroom will move between state prisons every 90 days, long enough for inmate apprentices to become certified. Instructors can train 32 inmates a day.