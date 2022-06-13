JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is developing a plan to ensure all Mississippian’s and visitors have access to the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program is providing dedicated funding to states to deploy Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access and reliability.

To receive the allocated funds, MDOT must submit an EV infrastructure deployment plan by August 1, 2022, to the Federal Highway Administration. The deployment plan will cover areas such as charging infrastructure deployment, existing and future conditions, and public engagement.

MDOT is currently soliciting comments from interested parties for the 2022 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan. To provide input, please fill out the public opinion survey online.

Comments should be received by July 15, 2022, to be considered by MDOT for the 2022 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.