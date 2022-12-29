JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportaion (MDOT) has been awarded additional funding from the Mississippi Legislature and more federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In fiscal year 2022, the agency approved just over $964 million in projects, the most that has ever been approved by MDOT. With more funding comes a responsibility to bring projects to fruition. MDOT officials said the agency has made significant progress thus far.

Several major projects across the state were completed or made significant progress in 2022. These projects include:

Completion of the U.S. 49 expansion in Rankin County : This massive $253 million project was perhaps the biggest project news of 2022. This project called for the reconstruction of 7.5 miles of U.S. 49, and greatly increased capacity on one of Mississippi’s most heavily traveled sections of highway.

: This massive $253 million project was perhaps the biggest project news of 2022. This project called for the reconstruction of 7.5 miles of U.S. 49, and greatly increased capacity on one of Mississippi’s most heavily traveled sections of highway. U.S. 82 Greenville Bypass : Approximately nine miles of four-lane highway is being constructed to increase capacity for traffic and open up potential for economic development. This is an $137 million project.

: Approximately nine miles of four-lane highway is being constructed to increase capacity for traffic and open up potential for economic development. This is an $137 million project. Four bridges on I-55 are being replaced in Tate County : This $52.5 million project is nearly complete. Two bridges in Tate and Tunica counties are being replaced on State Route 3. This $25.5 million project is expected to wrap up in 2024.

: This $52.5 million project is nearly complete. Two bridges in Tate and Tunica counties are being replaced on State Route 3. This $25.5 million project is expected to wrap up in 2024. Four-lane highway in process in Itawamba County: The last section of the highway project known as “Corridor V” is progressing. This $81 million project involves the construction of a four-lane highway designated as State Route 76.

The last section of the highway project known as “Corridor V” is progressing. This $81 million project involves the construction of a four-lane highway designated as State Route 76. Major drawbridge rehabilitation on the Gulf Coast : Work wrapped up on two major drawbridge rehabilitation projects in Jackson County and Harrison County. Both underwent major repairs.

: Work wrapped up on two major drawbridge rehabilitation projects in Jackson County and Harrison County. Both underwent major repairs. State Route 57 in Jackson County : A massive project totaling more than $200 million will soon be underway in Jackson County to expand the capacity of State Route 57.

: A massive project totaling more than $200 million will soon be underway in Jackson County to expand the capacity of State Route 57. In Southwestern Mississippi, an $8.9 million project to replace two bridges on State Route 198 in Marion County is now complete.

In Simpson County, a $17 million project recently began to make intersection improvements and overlay 10 miles of U.S. 49.

In addition to federal funding and state appropriations, the agency receives $80 million each fiscal year from the Mississippi Lottery, which is used to pave rural highways across the state.