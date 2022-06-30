JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminded Mississippians not to drink and drive during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

MDOT leaders said the 4th of July is one of the most dangerous times of the year. From 2015 to 2019, 1,339 drivers were killed in crashes over the holiday weekend.

MDOT suggests the following for a safe holiday:

Plan ahead and designate a sober driver before drinking.

If you’re impaired, call a taxi, sober friend or family member or use public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call law enforcement.

If you see someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to arrive home safely.

MDOT crews and contractors will halt road construction over the holiday weekend to provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays.

“Show your love for your country by keeping it safe and not letting anyone, including yourself, drive impaired,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White.

