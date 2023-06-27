HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a contraflow drill will take place on Wednesday, June 28.

The drill will happen locations along Interstate 59 from mile marker 55 south of Hattiesburg to the Louisiana state line and along Interstate 55 from mile marker 38 at the South Brookhaven interchange to the Louisiana state line.

MDOT officials said the drill will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The drill will include mobilization of manpower and equipment to various exits along I-59 and I-55.

MDOT’s current I-59 and I-55 contraflow plan turns all four lanes of interstate traffic northbound to aid in the evacuation of the lower parishes of Louisiana as well as some parts of South Mississippi during severe tropical events.

Courtesy: MDOT

According to officials, the drill will allow MDOT personnel an opportunity to test equipment and practice their role in contraflow prior to the peak of Hurricane Season.

While traffic should not be impacted by this drill, drivers are advised to be aware of MDOT personnel located along the route. Officials said at no point will exits or traffic lanes be closed for this drill.