JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the weeks surrounding Earth Day, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosts several litter prevention and clean-up events around the state.

In partnership with Keep Mississippi Beautiful, MDOT holds Trash Bash events across the state each year as part of the national Great American Cleanup campaign.

“MDOT spends over $3 million each year on litter. This is money that could be used upgrading the state’s infrastructure,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “We ask everyone to do their part to keep Mississippi beautiful. Let’s hold ourselves and each other accountable. Help save taxpayer dollars simply by disposing of trash properly.”

A Trash Bash event will be held in Jackson on May 25.

MDOT hosts litter prevention events for children and adults in communities year-round.