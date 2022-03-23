JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold its annual Trash Bash events from March 17 – May 12, 2022.

MDOT in partnership with Keep Mississippi Beautiful holds Trash Bash events statewide as part of the national Great American Cleanup campaign.

“MDOT spends nearly four million dollars annually picking up litter,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Please make sure you dispose of your trash properly to keep Mississippi’s highways and interstates litter-free.”

This year’s Jackson Trash Bash will be held on Thursday, March 24. Volunteers will be picking up litter on State Route 25 in Rankin County.

Listed below are other Trash Bash events that will be held in various MDOT districts around the state.